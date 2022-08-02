FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Patchy dense fog this morning; Hot and humid this afternoon
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Watch out for patchy dense fog this morning, especially in northwest Georgia. Expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon with temperatures in the low 90′s.
Tuesday’s forecast
High - 90°
Normal high - 90°
Chance of rain - 20%
What you need to know
Watch out for patchy, dense fog as you head to work this morning, especially northwest of Atlanta. A few showers are also possible, but no heavy rain.
We’ll see partly cloudy skies this afternoon with a shower or storm possible through sunset. We’ll continue to see a daily chance of rain for the rest of the week with highs in the low 90′s.
