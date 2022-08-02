FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Patchy dense fog this morning; Hot and humid this afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Watch out for patchy dense fog this morning, especially in northwest Georgia. Expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon with temperatures in the low 90′s.

Tuesday’s forecast

High - 90°

Normal high - 90°

Chance of rain - 20%

What you need to know

Watch out for patchy, dense fog as you head to work this morning, especially northwest of Atlanta. A few showers are also possible, but no heavy rain.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies this afternoon with a shower or storm possible through sunset. We’ll continue to see a daily chance of rain for the rest of the week with highs in the low 90′s.

Forecast map for 4 p.m. Tuesday (CBS46)

Forecast map for midnight (CBS46)

