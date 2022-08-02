Flight passenger fined nearly $1,900 after McMuffins found in luggage

A passenger was fined $1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins and a croissant were found in their luggage.
A biosecurity dog sniffed out the sandwiches, which were then sent to be tested for foot and...
A biosecurity dog sniffed out the sandwiches, which were then sent to be tested for foot and mouth disease.((DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, FISHERIES AND FORESTRY - AUSTRALIA))
By CNN and Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Aug. 2, 2022
(CNN) – A hungry traveler may have just paid for the most expensive McDonald’s breakfast ever.

The passenger traveling from Indonesia to Australia is being fined $1,874 for leaving two undeclared egg and beef sausage McMuffins and a ham croissant in their luggage.

A biosecurity dog sniffed out the sandwiches, which were then sent to be tested for foot and mouth disease.

Before this incident, Australian authorities introduced new biosecurity rules after a foot and mouth disease outbreak in Indonesia spread to Bali.

