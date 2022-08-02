Former Georgia star, NFL RB Lars Tate dies of cancer at 56

University of Georgia's Lars Tate (32) dives for more yardage as he is brought down by...
University of Georgia's Lars Tate (32) dives for more yardage as he is brought down by Richmond's Kim Pettus (31) during the 1st quarter of the game in Athens, Ga., Nov. 3, 1986. Richmond's Jeff Davis (54) watches the action. Tate scored all four of Georgia's touchdowns in the 28-13 win. (AP Photo/Joe Holloway Jr.)(Joe Holloway Jr. | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(AP) - Former Georgia running back great Lars Tate has died at the age of 56. The school announced Tate’s death on Tuesday. His son tells the Athens Banner-Herald that Tate died in St. Petersburg, Florida, about a month after being diagnosed with throat cancer. Tate twice led the Bulldogs in rushing and finished his college career with 3,107 yards, still the sixth-most in school history. Herschel Walker and Nick Chubb were the only Georgia backs who had more carries than Tate’s 615. He went on to play three seasons in the NFL with Tampa Bay and Chicago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

