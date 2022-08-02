Man in serious condition after being shot while driving in DeKalb County

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is at the hospital fighting for his life after he was allegedly shot while driving down the road late Monday night in DeKalb County.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to South Hairston Road and Covington Highway around 11:10 p.m. in reference to a person shot and located a 40-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound. He told police that he was traveling on South Hairston Road from Wesley Chapel Road when several males that were in the road fired a gun at him.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

Officers are in the area looking for the individuals responsible and say they currently have one person detained.

This shooting remains under investigation.

