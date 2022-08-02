Man shot in East Point shopping center parking lot, no arrests

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man was shot earlier today at a shopping center in East Point, according to police.

The East Point Police Department says they responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 12:45 p.m. in a parking lot in the 800 block of Cleveland Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the torso. He was transported to a hospital and his condition is unknown.

Witnesses told police that 3 men were in an altercation with the person who was shot. It is believed that the men and the shooting victim knew each other. The men were last seen running towards Sylvan Road after the shooting.

If anyone has information about the shooting, they are asked to contact the East Point Police via Facebook, Instagram or 404-559-6300.

