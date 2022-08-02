More area school districts head back to school Tuesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tuesday is the first day of school for more metro Atlanta school children.

City Schools of Decatur are headed back to class this morning.

With a lot of people still thinking about what happened in Uvalde, Texas, the City Schools of Decatur are concentrating on security, but they are also still thinking about students’ health with COVID-19 still an issue.

Because much of this region remains in the “high” category for community spread, City Schools of Decatur are strongly recommending that students and staff wear masks while they’re indoors. If you are a visitor to a Decatur city school this year, you will be required to wear a mask, but the district is not requiring them for students and staff. Instead, they’re focusing on prevention with things like ventilation and hand-washing.

Schools will continue communicating with families about positive Covid cases, and they’re also continuing with contact tracing.

As for security, here’s some of what the City Schools of Decatur are doing:

They’re planning to instruct students and staff on lock-down drills and other emergency preparedness procedures.

They’re using what’s called a “blackboard” communication platform to keep parents informed during an emergency.

And they’re working with law enforcement and other outside agencies on emergency planning.

In the meantime, they’re just hoping for a great first day of school for students. The main thing they want the kids to do is to focus on learning.

Other school districts starting back on Tuesday are Barrow, Haralson, Polk, Thomaston-Upson, and Walton counties.

And on Wednesday, more than two dozen districts will return to the classroom, including Georgia’s largest district - Gwinnett County.

