More area school districts head back to school Tuesday

More metro Atlanta school children are heading back to school Tuesday.
More metro Atlanta school children are heading back to school Tuesday.(CBS46)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Rebekka Schramm
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tuesday is the first day of school for more metro Atlanta school children.

City Schools of Decatur are headed back to class this morning.

With a lot of people still thinking about what happened in Uvalde, Texas, the City Schools of Decatur are concentrating on security, but they are also still thinking about students’ health with COVID-19 still an issue.

Because much of this region remains in the “high” category for community spread, City Schools of Decatur are strongly recommending that students and staff wear masks while they’re indoors. If you are a visitor to a Decatur city school this year, you will be required to wear a mask, but the district is not requiring them for students and staff. Instead, they’re focusing on prevention with things like ventilation and hand-washing.

Schools will continue communicating with families about positive Covid cases, and they’re also continuing with contact tracing.

As for security, here’s some of what the City Schools of Decatur are doing:

  • They’re planning to instruct students and staff on lock-down drills and other emergency preparedness procedures.
  • They’re using what’s called a “blackboard” communication platform to keep parents informed during an emergency.
  • And they’re working with law enforcement and other outside agencies on emergency planning.

In the meantime, they’re just hoping for a great first day of school for students. The main thing they want the kids to do is to focus on learning.

Other school districts starting back on Tuesday are Barrow, Haralson, Polk, Thomaston-Upson, and Walton counties.

And on Wednesday, more than two dozen districts will return to the classroom, including Georgia’s largest district - Gwinnett County.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Superintendent of Cobb County Schools touring Kemp Elementary.
Cobb County Schools focus on safety as new school year kicks off
Thousands of Atlanta area students head back to school Monday
Fulton County free school supplies
Back-to-school events in metro Atlanta offer hundreds of families relief amid rising inflation costs

Latest News

NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
Man in serious condition after being shot while driving in DeKalb County
Patchy dense fog
FIRST ALERT: Patchy fog northwest of Atlanta this morning
Eagles Run Apartments in DeKalb County.
3 families displaced after early morning apartment fire in DeKalb County