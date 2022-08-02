New video released of Clayton County officer shot responding to suicide call

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) - New video just released shows the moment a Clayton County police officer was shot during a suicide call.

Officer Demika Lloyd was shot last week by a woman suffering from an apparent mental health crisis. It happened at a home in Jonesboro.

Police say officer Lloyd responded after three calls to 911 regarding a woman named Aiyanah Pryor.

The department just released a video of what happened when officer Lloyd got there.

Police say Pryor shot Lloyd twice and never tried to help the injured officer.

At last check, Lloyd was in an induced coma.

(Warning: Some may find the video above disturbing.)

