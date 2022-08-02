Owners sought after litter of lost puppies found wandering in Clayton County
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) - A litter of lost puppies was rescued Monday night in Clayton County.
The Morrow Police Department says the five puppies were found wandering along Meadow Drive near Lake Harbin Road.
Morrow Animal Hospital is checking for microchips and then the pups will be turned over to Clayton County Police Department Animal Control.
If you know these little guys or their owners, you’re asked to call the Morrow Police Department.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.