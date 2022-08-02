Plan approved for empty Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth

Plan released for Gwinnett Place Mall
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The last hurdle has been cleared in a push to revitalize the old Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth.

The mall has sat mostly unoccupied for years. It is so empty that filmmakers have used it to shoot shows like “Stranger Things.”

Today, county commissioners adopted the final Equitability Redevelopment Plan for the property.

The transformation will likely include housing, a green space, trails and some businesses.

