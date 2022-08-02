Plan in the works to alleviate overcrowding at Fulton County jail

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new plan is in the works to alleviate severe overcrowding at the Fulton County jail.

Atlanta leaders just announced intentions to temporarily lease 700 beds at the city detention center to Fulton County.

The deal still needs final approval from Atlanta City Council and Fulton County commissioners.

Mayor Andre Dickens says he will work with the council to repurpose the jail after the four-year agreement.

