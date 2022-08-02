Police looking for 2 seen breaking into cars possibly armed in Snellville

Two individuals are seen breaking into cars in the Newtons Crest Circle area of Snellville.
Two individuals are seen breaking into cars in the Newtons Crest Circle area of Snellville.(Snellville Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents in Snellville are on alert.

The Snellville Police Department released a video with a warning about a pair of individuals entering vehicles in the Newtons Crest Circle area. They say it appears one of them has a pistol in hand.

Couple of entering auto suspects in the Newtons Crest Circle area. Be careful if you confront these criminals. Appears one of them is walking around with pistol in hand. Please remember to lock your cars. If you have any info about this case please contact us at 770-985-3555.

Posted by Snellville Police Department on Tuesday, August 2, 2022

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Snellville PD at 770-985-3555.

