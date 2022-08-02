Police looking for 2 seen breaking into cars possibly armed in Snellville

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents in Snellville are on alert.

The Snellville Police Department released a video with a warning about a pair of individuals entering vehicles in the Newtons Crest Circle area. They say it appears one of them has a pistol in hand.

Couple of entering auto suspects in the Newtons Crest Circle area. Be careful if you confront these criminals. Appears one of them is walking around with pistol in hand. Please remember to lock your cars. If you have any info about this case please contact us at 770-985-3555. Posted by Snellville Police Department on Tuesday, August 2, 2022

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Snellville PD at 770-985-3555.

