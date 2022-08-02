Police looking for 2 seen breaking into cars possibly armed in Snellville
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents in Snellville are on alert.
The Snellville Police Department released a video with a warning about a pair of individuals entering vehicles in the Newtons Crest Circle area. They say it appears one of them has a pistol in hand.
If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Snellville PD at 770-985-3555.
