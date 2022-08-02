Second person charged in connection with Peachtree Corners murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A second person has been charged in connection with the murder of Bradley Coleman. Coleman, a 29-year-old high school football coach, was murdered July 10 during an attempted carjacking at a Peachtree Corners QuikTrip.

Police say Coleman was putting air in his tires when several men attempted to steal his car. One man got in his car and tried to drive away but crashed into another car.

Miles Collins was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault Aug. 1. He is currently in custody in the Henry County jail and will be transferred to Gwinett.

Felony murder is defined as “a person also commits the offense of murder when, in the commission of a felony, he causes the death of another human being irrespective of malice.” It carries a minimum sentence of life in prison.

Aggravated assault is defined as “when he or she assaults with intent to murder, to rape, or to rob.” It carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Collins is the second individual arrested in connection with the murder. David Jarrad Booker was also charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. Booker is being held in Gwinett County Jail without bond.

