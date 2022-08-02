3 families displaced after early morning apartment fire in DeKalb County

Eagles Run Apartments in DeKalb County.
Eagles Run Apartments in DeKalb County.(CBS46)
Aug. 2, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County apartment complex went up in flames early Tuesday morning sending families into the streets.

It happened at Eagles Run Apartments at 2000 Bouldercrest Road. Officials say the fire appears to have started in a first-floor unit.

One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation but no one had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

Fire officials tell us three families have been displaced.

CBS46 is currently at the scene working to get more information and provide updates as they become available.

