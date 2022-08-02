Snellville woman who may need help reported missing

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Gwinnett Police Department is asking for the public’s help in missing an endangered woman named Ma’Nique Prayer.

Prayer was last seen leaving her house in Snellville around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. She was wearing blue jean shorts, black t-shirt and blue gloves with the fingers cut out. She has a tattoo on her right bicep of a rose with a knife through it.

Prayer has a diminished mental capacity and is in need of epilepsy medication.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

