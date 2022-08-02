Snellville woman who may need help reported missing

MA'NIQUE PRAYER
MA'NIQUE PRAYER(GWINNETT COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Gwinnett Police Department is asking for the public’s help in missing an endangered woman named Ma’Nique Prayer.

Prayer was last seen leaving her house in Snellville around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. She was wearing blue jean shorts, black t-shirt and blue gloves with the fingers cut out. She has a tattoo on her right bicep of a rose with a knife through it.

Prayer has a diminished mental capacity and is in need of epilepsy medication.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Manuel's Tavern
Atlanta lawmakers introduce legislation to protect “legacy” business
Cintas named the Stone Mountain Public House home to one of America's best bathrooms
Stone Mountain bar finalist for country’s best bathroom
The Hugh Howell Marketplace in Tucker, Georgia.
Tucker’s Hugh Howell Marketplace adds seven tenants
The Frenchie is playful, alert, adaptable, and completely irresistible.
Woman reportedly steals French Bulldog puppy during online sale in Lawrenceville