Southeast Atlanta apartment complex sees yet another fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three DeKalb County families are displaced after an early morning fire ripped through their apartment building, and neighbors tell CBS46 this is one of many fires they’ve seen over the years at the Eagles Run Apartments.

“Over the years, I done seen one, two, three...this the fourth one,” said Johnny Allen, who’s lived in Eagles Run for 12 years.

“This is about my fourth fire out here. And see, once that fire gets in the top and goes across it’s a done deal because these buildings ain’t made out of nothing,” said Harold Brown, a builder whose wife has lived at Eagles Run for eight years.

No one was hurt in Tuesday morning’s fire but three families were displaced. A chief with DeKalb County Fire says a person was treated for smoke inhalation but didn’t have to go to the hospital. He also says the Red Cross was helping the families. The building manager at Eagles Run tells CBS46 that they were already working with insurance to help those affected by the fire find a place to stay.

“I was concerned about did anybody get hurt? Get killed? And when I found out that gave me closure because you can get a new place to live but you can’t get a new life,” said Brown.

“I hate to see it like this because it’s not too long ago my stove caught on fire,” said Charlie Pearson, who’s lived in Eagles Run for four years.

Pearson isn’t the only person CBS46 talked to in the southeast Atlanta complex that has had a fire at their unit.

“The outside of my building, where I live at, got caught on fire. They put it out and everything and you can go in my apartment now, there’s water damage on the inside of the wall,” said Allen.

CBS46 covered a fire that destroyed 24 units at Eagles Run back in 2018. We also covered a fire that destroyed the leasing office in 2019. Neighbors say they are tired of the destruction and want the county or complex to do something.

“I mean, literally, somebody should’ve stepped in and tried to help us,” said Allen.

CBS46 asked DeKalb County Fire Rescue if there are any investigations into the complex. A spokesperson says they investigate every time there’s a fire. CBS46 has also put in a records request with the department asking if the apartment complex has been up to code and what caused the previous fires that happened there.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.