Stockbridge Police Dept. to host ‘Inaugural National Night Out’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - This Tuesday, August 2, the Stockbridge Police Department will host its Inaugural National Night from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm at Clark Community Park located at 111 Davis Road in Stockbridge, Georgia.

According to the City of Stockbridge, this free activity will be held in conjunction with the Stockbridge Food Truck Tasty Tuesday taking place at the same time and the same location.

This event will also offer the opportunity for community members to meet members of the Stockbridge Police Department. The community event will include public safety vehicle displays, free games, food trucks, and free giveaways. Free school supplies will be distributed to student attendees, while supplies last.

“This National Night Out is quite special because it’s the very first one hosted by the new Stockbridge Police Department,” said Stockbridge Police Chief Frank Trammer. “We are extending an invitation out to area families to come out and celebrate the growing partnership between our team members and the community at large. Our officers will be on hand to wish our area students a very successful school year. Meet us there. Stockbridge is where the community connects. "

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood unity to make area neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live.

For more information on the City of Stockbridge, please visit www.cityofstockbridge.com.

