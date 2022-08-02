Stone Mountain bar finalist for country’s best bathroom

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Stone Mountain Public House’s bathroom is getting national recognition. Cintas named it one of 10 finalists in the company’s America’s Best Bathroom contest. The Public House is competing against bathrooms in eight other states: Delaware, Oregon, South Carolina, Missouri, Florida, California and New Jersey. Florida has two bathrooms on the list; they include, remarkably, the Tampa International Airport.

Cintas named the Stone Mountain Tap House as a finalist for its “fun, prohibition theme.” It cites a sink made of a whiskey barrel and a beer tap faucet as part of the bathroom’s notoriety.

The public can vote for their favorite finalist here. The winner will receive cleaning service and $2,500 from Cintas.

