Troup County detention officer arrested on narcotics charges

Officer charged with nine total counts
Steven Michael Crowder has been charged with nine total counts in connection with a scheme to sell narcotics to inmates in the Troup County Jail.(Troup County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Troup County Sheriff’s Office Detention Officer has been arrested and charged with bringing narcotics into the Troup County Jail and selling them to inmates. Steven Michael Crowder has been charged with four counts of violation of oath by a public officer, four counts of items prohibited for possession by inmates and one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

The investigation into Crowder’s activities began a month ago after allegations surfaced that he was selling narcotics to inmates through a middle man. The sheriff’s office believes Crowder is the only detention officer involved in the scheme. He first joined the sheriff’s office as a detention officer in January.

Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff said “every person who joins our staff, is held to a higher standard and I personally tell each of them the consequences they will face should they make the choice to bring contraband in the jail or participate in criminal behavior.”

Crowder could face anywhere from one to 25 years in prison.

The inmates will also face charges once that investigation is completed.

