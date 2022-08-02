Tucker’s Hugh Howell Marketplace adds seven tenants

Mall is now fully leased
The Hugh Howell Marketplace in Tucker, Georgia.
The Hugh Howell Marketplace in Tucker, Georgia.(Aerial Innovations Southeast | Hugh Howell Marketplace)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Hugh Howell Marketplace in Tucker is set to add seven new tenants: Chase Bank, Cold Stone Creamery, Korean fusion restaurant Bite of Korea, nail salon Queen Nail Bar; waxing studio Magical Waxing, repair business Flawless Repair and Batteries Plus. The new tenants also mean the nearly 90,000 square foot mall is now fully occupied. The mall is anchored by a Publix that takes up more than half that space.

The new stores join tenants such as Jersey Mike’s and a takeout and delivery-focused location of Buffalo Wild Wings. They will open through the summer and fall. Lead partner Brett Horowitz said, “we have been dedicated to providing the residents of Tucker a diverse mix of restaurant, retail and service-oriented tenants that will make the center a convenient, one-stop destination for the community.”

