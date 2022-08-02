Woman reportedly steals French Bulldog puppy during online sale in Lawrenceville

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman has been arrested in Lawrenceville for stealing a French Bulldog puppy that she agreed to purchase and attempting to steal another.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, Renae Tolbert made a deal for a puppy online. She then met the dog’s owner in a parking lot on Centerville Highway. She allegedly asked the dog’s owner if she could hold the puppy and after she had the puppy in her arms, she ran away and left with the dog in her vehicle.

Shortly after, police officers were contacted by a woman who said that a female had met her at the same location approximately an hour later to purchase a dog. Tolbert reportedly grabbed the dog and tried to get away but the dog’s owner was able to get the dog back.

Tolbert has been arrested. GCPD says it is important that people know who they are dealing with when meeting someone to buy or sell an item.

Anyone with information about this case should contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

