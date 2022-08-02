Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes

Pregnant woman
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Department of Revenue says that families who are expecting a child or children can now claim the unborn child on their taxes.

The new guidance was released on their website on Monday. It says the tax change is due to the Supreme Court’s ruling related to Roe v Wade and the Court of Appeal’s decision to allow Georgia’s “Heartbeat Law” to go into effect.

CLICK HERE TO READ

The 2019 law bans most abortions where there is a “detectable human heartbeat” or cardiac activity, which can happen as early as 6 weeks.

The Department of Revenue says anyone who is expecting a child on or after July 20 through July 31, 2022, can claim the dependent personal exemption, which is $3,000 per unborn child.

The Department of Revenue says they may ask for proof of pregnancy. It is not unusual to ask for relevant medical records or other documentation for other deductions.

The ability to claim the dependent only applies to the state of Georgia. It will not affect the filer’s federal returns at this time.

The department also said that additional information, including return instructions, will be issued later this year along with changes impacting Tax Year 2022 Georgia individual tax returns.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Georgians react to Heartbeat Law ruling
Georgians react to ruling on ‘Heartbeat’ Law that prevented abortion ban
Fetal heartbeat bill becomes law, banning abortions as early as six weeks
Stacey Abrams, others issue statements following court’s decision on ‘Heartbeat’ Law

Latest News

Gwinnett County Public Schools show off their new menu items for the new school year
Gwinnett County’s school menu seeks to appeal to district’s global population
Two individuals are seen breaking into cars in the Newtons Crest Circle area of Snellville.
Police looking for 2 seen breaking into cars possibly armed in Snellville
An Atlanta Police Department detective stopped an assault near Pryor St and Trinity Ave SW Aug....
Atlanta Police detective stops assault in broad daylight
Atlanta PD detective Stops Daylight Assault