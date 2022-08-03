15 area school districts return to the classroom Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More than two dozen districts are returning to the classroom Wednesday.

School districts starting back on Aug. 3 are Banks County, Bartow County, Bremen City Schools, Buford City Schools, Butts County, Clarke County, Douglas County, Griffin-Spalding County, Gwinnett County Schools (grades K, 1, 6, 9, and small group), Heard County, Henry County, Marietta City Schools, Oconee County, and Putnam County.

School districts that will return to the classroom on Thursday are Coweta County, Fayette County, Forsyth County, Gilmer County, Gordon County, Gwinnett County (other grades), Towns County, and Walker County.

For more school district start dates, click here.

