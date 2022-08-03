The 1975 announce fall tour dates

English rockers will play State Farm Arena Nov. 12
The 1975 will play State Farm Arena Nov. 12.
The 1975 will play State Farm Arena Nov. 12.(The 1975)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - English rock band The 1975 have announced new tour dates in support of their new album Being Funny In A Foreign Language. The band will come to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena Nov. 12. Being Funny in a Foreign Language will drop Oct. 14 and several album editions are already available for pre-order.

Their previous album, 2020′s Notes on a Conditional Form, hit no. 4 on the Billboard Hot 200 and 2016′s I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It peaked at no. 1.

The fan presale will begin Aug. 8 and general public onsale will begin Aug. 12. Tickets can be found here.

The full tour dates are as follows.

Nov. 3 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov. 4 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov. 7 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Nov. 9 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Nov. 10 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Nov. 12 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Nov. 13 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Nov. 15 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre

Nov. 16 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Nov. 17 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Nov. 20 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital Festival

Nov. 23 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Nov. 25 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels

Nov. 26 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Nov. 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Nov. 29 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Dec. 1 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Dec. 2 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

Dec. 8 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena

Dec. 10 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom

Dec. 12 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Dec. 16 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

Dec. 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center

