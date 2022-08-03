The 1975 announce fall tour dates
English rockers will play State Farm Arena Nov. 12
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - English rock band The 1975 have announced new tour dates in support of their new album Being Funny In A Foreign Language. The band will come to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena Nov. 12. Being Funny in a Foreign Language will drop Oct. 14 and several album editions are already available for pre-order.
Their previous album, 2020′s Notes on a Conditional Form, hit no. 4 on the Billboard Hot 200 and 2016′s I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It peaked at no. 1.
The fan presale will begin Aug. 8 and general public onsale will begin Aug. 12. Tickets can be found here.
The full tour dates are as follows.
Nov. 3 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Nov. 4 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Nov. 7 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Nov. 9 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Nov. 10 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
Nov. 12 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Nov. 13 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nov. 15 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre
Nov. 16 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
Nov. 17 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Nov. 20 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital Festival
Nov. 23 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
Nov. 25 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels
Nov. 26 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Nov. 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
Nov. 29 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Dec. 1 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Dec. 2 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater
Dec. 8 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena
Dec. 10 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom
Dec. 12 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Dec. 16 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
Dec. 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center
