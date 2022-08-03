The 1975 announce fall tour dates

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - English rock band The 1975 have announced new tour dates in support of their new album Being Funny In A Foreign Language. The band will come to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena Nov. 12. Being Funny in a Foreign Language will drop Oct. 14 and several album editions are already available for pre-order.

Their previous album, 2020′s Notes on a Conditional Form, hit no. 4 on the Billboard Hot 200 and 2016′s I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It peaked at no. 1.

The fan presale will begin Aug. 8 and general public onsale will begin Aug. 12. Tickets can be found here.

The full tour dates are as follows.

Nov. 3 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov. 4 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov. 7 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Nov. 9 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Nov. 10 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Nov. 12 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Nov. 13 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Nov. 15 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre

Nov. 16 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Nov. 17 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Nov. 20 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital Festival

Nov. 23 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Nov. 25 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels

Nov. 26 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Nov. 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Nov. 29 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Dec. 1 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Dec. 2 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

Dec. 8 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena

Dec. 10 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom

Dec. 12 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Dec. 16 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

Dec. 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center

