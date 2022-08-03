‘60 Days In’ films inside Henry County Jail

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - In what A&E is calling a “highly anticipated season,” the Henry County Sheriff’s Office will be in the spotlight of the next season of “60 Days In”.

The show puts people undercover in jails and records what they find.

Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said he wants to apply changes to a culture that’s been in place for hundreds of years and get an unadulterated look at concerns the sheriff’s office needs to correct in order to operate at a high level, according to a news release.

Sheriff Scandrett added, “Integrity encompasses what we do when no one else is looking and we’ve had an opportunity to look at those things from a 60 Days In perspective. This was exploratory surgery. We wanted to go in, see where the concerns are, and fix them.”

The new season of “60 Days In” airs Thursday, August 18 at 9 p.m. ET on A&E Network.

Seven formerly incarcerated men and women in Henry County will go undercover to find valuable information to help improve the conditions of the jail.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.