Atlanta Hawks to hold final dancer auditions Aug. 7

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Hawks will hold the final auditions for their ATL Dancers team Aug. 7 at State Farm Arena. The first three rounds of auditions were held virtually and the final 16-20 person team will be announced at the showcase, which will be open to the public.

The finalists will perform a choreographed and rehearsed routine in front of 10 judges with professional dance backgrounds. The judges will then assist the team in selecting the ATL Dancers team for the 2022-23 season.

Tickets are a $5 donation to the Atlanta Hawks Foundation and can be found here.

