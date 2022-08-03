Atlantic Station announces beach volleyball, more August events

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlantic Station has announced a full slate of events in the month of August.

Wellness Wednesdays will return each Wednesday in August. atl kula will hold free outdoor wellness classes on Atlantic Green. Frequent attendees can load up a rewards card and earn rewards such as free gear and Atlantic Station discounts when they check in.

The Association of Volleyball Professionals’ Atlanta Open comes to Atlantic Station Aug. 5-7. The 16-team tournaments will see the Gold Series’ best teams duke it out for a $300,000 grand prize and national ranking points. There will be both men’s and women’s brackets. Ticket prices start at $20 per person.

The monthly Tot Spot event will return Aug. 9. The monthly event takes place the second Tuesday of each month and this month’s theme is “Storybook Day.” The event is designed for children five and under, but all attendees will receive special discounts at certain restaurants and retailers. It might be enough to get adults to stick around. Crafts, snacks and free giveaways will also be provided.

2022′s final Screen on the Green event is Aug. 11. This month’s movie is the 1980s classic Back to the Future showing on the jumbotron. This free event will begin at 7 p.m. and run until the movie ends. Back to the Future is roughly two hours long, so expect the event to be finished by 9 p.m., just enough time to get a bite and see another movie!

Atlantic Station will host the A Taste of Nigeria festival, bringing the culture, food and music of Africa’s most populous nation right here in Atlanta. There will be several live performances, a dance performance and a DJ. The fest will start at noon Aug. 13 and run to 7 p.m. Festival tickets are $10 presale and $20 at the door. Kids get in free.

Atlantic Station’s artist-in-residence Tiny Doors ATL will open their studio to the public Aug. 20 starting at 10 a.m. The tiny doors are just that: seven-inch doors installed at various locations around Atlanta. Atlantic Station has one on Atlantic Green and one in stairwell five. Visitors will see works in progress, as well as retired doors.

Maker’s Market continues every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and every Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. Visitors will be able to peruse a variety of hand-crafted products from more than a dozen Atlanta-based vendors. The event is weather-permitting.

