AT&T employee killed after being electrocuted in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - An employee for AT&T has died after being electrocuted while on the job.

Henry County officials say the employee was electrocuted when his bucket truck came in contact with some powerlines Tuesday in Ellenwood.

AT&T sent CBS46 the following statement regarding the incident:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our employee in this tragic accident and our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues.”

Additionally, AT&T said they are cooperating with the police in their investigation.

