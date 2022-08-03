AT&T employee killed after being electrocuted in Henry County

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - An employee for AT&T has died after being electrocuted while on the job.

Henry County officials say the employee was electrocuted when his bucket truck came in contact with some powerlines Tuesday in Ellenwood.

AT&T sent CBS46 the following statement regarding the incident:

Additionally, AT&T said they are cooperating with the police in their investigation.

