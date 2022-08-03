Braves biggest deal is keeping Riley

Club makes deadline deals in hopes of another title run
Riley meets media after signing record deal worth $212 million dollars
Riley meets media after signing record deal worth $212 million dollars(Fred Kalil)
By Fred Kalil
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The Braves made some trades before MLB 6pm deadline, sending relief pitcher Will Smith to Houston for pitcher Jake Odorizzi, getting Robbie Grossman from the Tigers and then just before the 6pm deadline the Braves landed Los Angels Angels closer Raisel Iglesias for reliever Jesse Chavez and pitching prospect Tucker Davidson.

Still in my opinion, the biggest deal of the last week was signing 3rd baseman Austin Riley to the biggest contract in team history. A whopping 10-year contract worth $212 million that carries him through the 2032 campaign. There’s also a $20 million club option for 2033. It was a year ago at the trade deadline that Braves Gm Alex Anthopoulos made trades that sent the Braves to the club’s first World Series title since 1995. The big question is how the new players and the ones the team got back like Ehire Adrianza will mesh with the current club. That has rarely been a problem in the Braves clubhouse where the culture is respected by players around the Major Leagues.

The Braves exploded against the Phillies in the first game since the deadline passed at 6pm crushing the Phillies.

