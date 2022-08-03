Braves make flurry of trades looking for another title run

(AP) - Looking to replicate the deals that helped carry them to a World Series title in 2021, the Atlanta Braves have pulled of a flurry of trades ahead of the deadline. They finalized a deal that brought starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi from the Houston Astros in exchange for former closer Will Smith. Then, barely beating the deadline, the Braves landed Angels closer Raisel Iglesias for reliever Jesse Chavez and youngster Tucker Davidson. The Braves also acquired Detroit’s Robbie Grossman to bolster the outfield. The Braves can only hope these trades work out as well as last year’s deadline deals.

