Braves make flurry of trades looking for another title run

Houston Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi throws against the Seattle Mariners during the...
Houston Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Looking to replicate the deals that helped carry them to a World Series title in 2021, the Atlanta Braves have pulled of a flurry of trades ahead of the deadline. They finalized a deal that brought starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi from the Houston Astros in exchange for former closer Will Smith. Then, barely beating the deadline, the Braves landed Angels closer Raisel Iglesias for reliever Jesse Chavez and youngster Tucker Davidson. The Braves also acquired Detroit’s Robbie Grossman to bolster the outfield. The Braves can only hope these trades work out as well as last year’s deadline deals.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (65) delivers in the first inning of a baseball...
Strider, Rosario power Braves to 13-1 rout of Phillies
Riley meets media after signing record deal worth $212 million dollars
Braves biggest deal is keeping Riley
Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias throws against the Texas Rangers during the...
Report: Braves trade for Angels closer Raisel Iglesias
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley swings for the game winning hit off Washington Nationals' Jordan...
Braves’ Austin Riley wins NL Player of the Month