Crash on I-285 south in DeKalb County shuts down all lanes

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A crash has shut down a portion of I-285 south in DeKalb County near the E. Ponce De Leon Avenue overpass, officials say.

Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route as there is no timeline on when the highway will reopen.

Georgia 511 officials also posted the crash has disrupted travel lanes.

“We are responding to the location in reference to a vehicle accident involving four cars. Minor injuries have been reported. The accident is still under investigation,” according to DeKalb County officials.

Emergency crews have responded to the crash.

There is no official word on what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

