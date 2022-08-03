DeKalb County woman says garbage truck consistently misses her house

LITHONIA, Ga. – (CBS46) - A Dekalb County woman claims the people who are supposed to pick up her trash are consistently skipping her home.

The most recent incident happened Tuesday, leaving Louise Murray of Lithonia frustrated and tired.

“It’s not neat looking. It’s not sanitary. I don’t want trash out there,” said Murray.

A day after Tuesday pick-up in her neighborhood, the entrance to her driveway was still littered with trash. Four garbage bags were left behind by DeKalb County trash collection. Murray says trash collectors passed right by her house last week and never picked up her garbage.

Fast forward to this week, the trash from last week was still in the green bin, leaving no room for this week’s trash, so Murray placed her garbage bags beside the bin.

But per Dekalb County rules for trash pick-up, Bags that aren’t in the bin, don’t get picked up. And that’s exactly what happened.

“When you don’t pick up my trash, it’s doubling. It’s doubling. It’s just us and my mom. We don’t have a lot of trash, but pick it up,” said Murray.

DeKalb County conducts its own trash collection, unlike some others that contract out those services. CBS46 took Murray’s complaints to DeKalb County. In a statement emailed to CBS46, DeKalb County Communications Manager Andrew Cauthen said they were only recently made aware of Murray’s complaints but they would send a crew out to pick up her trash.

Murray also says pieces of garbage get scattered along the road when crews collect trash. Cauthen says supervisors remind field crews on a weekly basis to be mindful of picking up any loose trash.

“During weekly safety meetings, crew supervisors and general foremen reiterate the need for field collection teams to follow all standard operating curbside collection procedures,” said Cauthen in an emailed statement to CBS46.

