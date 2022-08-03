Elderly Brookhaven woman robbed by man who followed her from store, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man from Conyers has been arrested for robbing and threatening an 88-year-old Brookhaven woman inside her home on Parkridge Drive after she made a trip to her local grocery store.

Brookhaven Police received a 911 call at approximately 12:15. Officers met with the victim who told them she had just gotten home when a man with a gun forced his way inside.

He allegedly threatened to kill the elderly woman and demanded her money, bank cards and PIN information. After robbing the woman, he tied her up in a back bedroom with a phone cord and power cable. The thief threatened to kill the woman if her cards did not work.

After officers arrived, the victim began receiving multiple fraud alerts from her financial institutions regarding charges in the Buckhead area. Investigators were able to obtain video of the victim being followed from the store and video of the potential suspect.

Police were able to track the man and his vehicle to a location on Fulton Street SE in Atlanta and arrested 36-year-old Antavious Bailey.

At the time of Bailey’s arrest property of the robbery victim was found in his possession along with a loaded handgun which was concealed on his person. Bailey also had active arrest warrant from Fairburn Police Department for Fraud related offenses.

“This heinous crime shocked the conscious of our community, and I am pleased our detectives were able to quickly take this violent offender in custody. The victim in this case and the community at-large can rest knowing he is off the street. I am thankful for the diligent work of our detectives and community partners who worked together to resolve this case as quickly as they did”, said Brookhaven Police Chief Gary Yandura.

Bailey was arrested and transported to the Dekalb County Jail. See charges below:

Home Invasion (Robbery)

False Imprisonment

Kidnapping

Stalking

Exploitation of an Elderly Person

Possession of a firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a firearm by a Convicted Felon

Obstruction of a 9-1-1 call

Financial Transaction Fraud x2

Identity Fraud x3

Theft by Possession of Stolen Mail

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.