Fairburn police officers escort son of fallen officer to elementary school

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The son of a fallen Fairburn police officer was escorted by Fairburn police officers and his family on his first day back to school Wednesday.

According to a Mason Creek Elementary School Facebook post, the son of Sgt. Jean- Harold Louis Astree was happy to walk the halls sporting his bright red Kansas City Chiefs jersey as he resumed classes.

Son of fallen Fairburn police officer escorted to school by fellow Fairburn officers (Mason Creek Elementary School)

Authorities responded to a four-vehicle car crash with injuries on July 28 just south of Brookcrest Court on Capps Ferry Road. Officer Jean- Harold Louis Astree was in an unmarked City of Fairburn Police Dodge Charger at the time of the crash.

According to officials, Officer Astree died at the scene.

The Facebook post goes on to ask that everyone “keeps this precious family in your thoughts and prayers after the loss of Sgt. Astree last week.”

“Our officers appreciate the support of the City of Fairburn and the community during this extraordinarily painful time,” said Fairburn Chief of Police James McCarthy. “We extend our deepest condolences to Sgt. Astree’s family, friends, and fellow officers. We will do all that we can to support them during this painful time.”

