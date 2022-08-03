FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Morning showers; Partly cloud afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect a few morning showers as you head to school or work this morning with partly cloudy skies this afternoon.

Wednesday’s forecast

High - 88°

Normal high - 90°

Chance of rain - 40%

What you need to know

You may see a few showers for your morning commute, especially south of I-20. Rain chances will continue through lunch. Although the coverage of rain will diminish this evening, an isolated shower or storm will be possible through sunset.

Forecast map for 1 p.m. Wednesday (CBS46)

Hot and humid weather will continue for the rest of the week with a chance of scattered rain every day. There’s a FIRST ALERT for Sunday with a 60% chance of rain.

