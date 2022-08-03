FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Morning showers; Partly cloud afternoon
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect a few morning showers as you head to school or work this morning with partly cloudy skies this afternoon.
Wednesday’s forecast
High - 88°
Normal high - 90°
Chance of rain - 40%
What you need to know
You may see a few showers for your morning commute, especially south of I-20. Rain chances will continue through lunch. Although the coverage of rain will diminish this evening, an isolated shower or storm will be possible through sunset.
Hot and humid weather will continue for the rest of the week with a chance of scattered rain every day. There’s a FIRST ALERT for Sunday with a 60% chance of rain.
