Free Covid testing kiosks opens in communities across Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A free Covid testing kiosk is being placed in communities across Georgia.

The Georgia Department of Public Health is sponsoring the kiosks that will offer to test 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

According to a news release, after completing a registration form, the kiosk will dispense a test kit that includes a nasal swap and instructions on collecting the specimen.

The specimen will then be picked up daily and sent to an accredited lab for PCR testing.

Pre-registration for testing at the kiosks is not required but is available at https://register.testandgo.com/.

No insurance is required to get tested, but for those individuals with insurance, their insurance will be billed for the test.

Health officials said individuals should their test results by email or text within 48 hours of specimen collection.

A map of kiosk locations and a short video about using the kiosks can be found here https://dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.

