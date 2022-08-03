Gov. Kemp once again extends temporary suspension of gas tax in Georgia

Georgia prices remain the lowest in the nation.
Georgia prices remain the lowest in the nation.(CBS46)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday extended the suspension of the state’s fuel tax through the rest of the summer. He also renewed the State of Emergency for Supply Chain Disruptions, which bans price gouging on gas and other goods, as well as loosening rules on trucking.

Kemp first suspended the gas tax back in March and it was set to expire in a few days.

“Because we suspended the motor fuel tax, the cost of a regular gallon of gas in Georgia has consistently been one of the lowest in the nation,” Kemp said.

The order also suspends the state sales tax on train fuel.

Both orders will be effective through September 12 and can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Seckinger High School in Gwinnett County is Georgia's first-ever artificial intelligence-themed...
New high school in Gwinnett immerses students in artificial intelligence
15 area school districts return to the classroom Wednesday
Deadly shooting at southwest Atlanta park
Man found shot to death in southwest Atlanta park
Deadly shooting at southwest Atlanta park
Deadly shooting at southwest Atlanta park