Gov. Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, and DHS announce statewide campaign to recruit more foster parents

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, and the Department of Human Services (DHS) Commissioner Candice Broce announced a new statewide marketing campaign Tuesday, Aug. 2, that is aimed to help recruit and retain more foster parents for youth in state custody.

“My administration has taken great strides to support foster parents in the critically important mission of caring for Georgia children in need,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Our state believes in protecting life at all stages, and we’re committed to achieving this goal. We hope this new campaign reaches more who are ready to answer this call.”

“Our state appreciates the generous families and individuals who have opened their homes to children in need,” said First Lady Marty Kemp. “Our hope is that this initiative will encourage more Georgians who are able to answer the call and provide kids in state custody the most valuable thing they could receive: a stable, caring place to grow and thrive.”

According to the office of Governor Kemp, state officials are working with Lexicon Strategies and have already begun work on a rigorous approach to engage stakeholders, build a message that resonates with potential foster parents, and celebrate the victories – big and small – of foster parents across the state.

“We need more loving homes for our children and young adults in foster care, and we want to recognize the compassion and selflessness of the families who already serve the most vulnerable among us,” said DHS Commissioner Candice Broce. “Across the state, we are committed to our foster families and working to create more opportunities for our youth. This initiative is critically important to our child welfare system, and we appreciate the First Family’s unwavering partnership.”

Single women and single men, younger adults over 21, and newly married couples are all eligible to start the process of becoming foster parents.

For more information on how to become a foster parent in Georgia, visit fostergeorgia.com or call 1-877-423-4746.

