Herschel Walker issues debate challenge to Georgia Sen. Warnock on social media

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Former NFL football player and Republican candidate for Senate Herschel Walker is challenging Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) on social media to a debate.

The two are facing each other in a high-stakes race for a seat in the Georgia senate.

Walker initially posted a challenge on Twitter late Tuesday night.

He followed that up with another video on Wednesday afternoon that told Warnock not to be scared.

The debate, which was proposed by the Nexstar Media Group, would take place Oct. 14 in Savannah, according to Walker.

Walker says in his video that he doesn’t look like a politician and doesn’t sound like a politician. He also says he is “tired of politicians.”

Walker says that Warnock has rejected previous offers to debate. He also points out that Warnock would have the hometown advantage because it would be in his backyard.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.