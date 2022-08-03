The Interlock announce fall 5K

The Interlock will host a 5k benefitting the Atlanta Humane Society Sept. 10
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The mixed-use space The Interlock announced a 5K benefitting the Atlanta Humane Society. The race, dubbed the Fall Crawl 5K, is set for Sept. 10 at 9 a.m. It will begin at Howell Mill Road and head toward the Interlock. A post-race party will occur in the Interlock’s public park with live music, food and giveaways.

Tickets for the 5K start at $35 and will increase in price 10 days prior to the event. Each registered runner will get a t-shirt, water and snacks.

