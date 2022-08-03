Live at the Print Shop! Capturing the artist behind the music

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Music has a tendency to bring people together and for Marietta’s Adam Blank, who highlights some of Georgia’s most loved artists, it’s helping fans get to know the person behind the music that matters most.

The Georgia entrepreneur is the face of a YouTube interview series called “Live at the Print Shop,” where he talks with artists about their music, life and beyond while showcasing their talent and giving back to the community.

“This started by making lemonade out of lemons. It really wasn’t planned out at all,” Blank said about the series’ beginning years. “But we did one, felt good, did another one and it just kept going. Now, it’s almost three years later and we have 30 episodes released.”

The series has garnered Blank over 7,000 subscribers and hundreds of thousands of views while attracting a variety of big names to the show like Skip Martin, Marc Broussard, Collective Soul, and Josh Kelley.

“I just sit down and speak from the heart and I think that resonates with people. I talk about what comes to mind. Their life, My life, what inspires them. There’s really no roadmap and I think that’s the beauty of that. It really just comes from the heart,” he explained.

Each episode is filmed out of Blank’s basement, which he’s transformed into a state-of-the-art soundstage to facilitate live performances.

“It’s unique in the sense that I get to hang out with these artists for like 6-7 hours. They come over, we record, we eat, we hang out, we hit golf shots and by the time I get them in here for the interview, I’ve gotten to know them for about 5-6 hours,” Blank shared.

And if the in-depth conversations and live performances weren’t enough, Blank’s Live at the Print Shop regularly gives back to the community with a golf shot segment.

“Giving back is probably my favorite thing to do and this show is no exception. We have a charitable component to the show and it involves hitting a golf shot. We hit a golf shot and if they hit the green with the golf ball then we donate money to a charity that the artist picks and we roll until everyone wins. That’s the secret,”

“I’m truly living the dream.”

