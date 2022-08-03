‘Love and Hip Hop Atlanta’ star Sierra Gates talks about new season

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” reality tv star Sierra Gates details what viewers can expect from the upcoming new season.

CBS 46′s O’Rhonde Chapman spoke with Gates about her return to the cast of the hit VH1 reality show.

In 2016, Sierra was cast on the show and since then she continues to use the platform to spread positivity and to create beauty moguls and entrepreneurs through her Money Monster University. Gates has also helped thousands start their own businesses during the pandemic.

“The Love and Hip Hop” entrepreneur is currently bringing in seven figures every year by doing what she loves.

Gates is returning as a cast member in the new season of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta as a new fiancé who juggles her work life, motherhood, and love relationship.

“You’ll are going to see a very vulnerable side of Sierra Glamshop”, the reality tv star said.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

The new season of “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” airs on Aug. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.

