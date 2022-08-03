Man arrested, charged with sexual exploitation of children in Smyrna

Officials say Alexander Azarian is accused of having child pornography on his computer dating back to 2007
Mugshot photo of Alexander Azarian
Mugshot photo of Alexander Azarian(Cobb County Magistrate Court)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 52-year-old man was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a child after investigators were tipped off by Yahoo and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an email account that sent and received child sexual abuse material since 2007.

According to officials, police executed a search warrant on July 28 at 1781 Highlands View SE. where they say they collected evidence that Alexander Azarian possessed showing photographs and video on a cell phone.

The evidence showed graphic images of minors engaging in sexual activity. Officials say the photographs were also “transmitted to another individual.”

Officials say Azarian admitted to ownership of the email address that was tracked by investigators, however, he requested a lawyer when asked about the child sexual abuse material that came from the email account.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rent spikes impact Georgia kids aging out of foster care
Rent spikes hit Georgia kids aging out of the foster care system
President Joe Biden is considering a gas tax holiday, amid the U.S. going through an inflation...
State impact of gas tax suspension
Foster families
Rent spikes hitting Georgia kids in foster care
Henry County Jail
‘60 Days In’ films inside Henry County Jail