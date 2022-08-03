Man arrested, charged with sexual exploitation of children in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 52-year-old man was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a child after investigators were tipped off by Yahoo and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an email account that sent and received child sexual abuse material since 2007.

According to officials, police executed a search warrant on July 28 at 1781 Highlands View SE. where they say they collected evidence that Alexander Azarian possessed showing photographs and video on a cell phone.

The evidence showed graphic images of minors engaging in sexual activity. Officials say the photographs were also “transmitted to another individual.”

Officials say Azarian admitted to ownership of the email address that was tracked by investigators, however, he requested a lawyer when asked about the child sexual abuse material that came from the email account.

