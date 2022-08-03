Man found shot to death in southwest Atlanta park

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting Tuesday night at Wilson Mill Park in southwest Atlanta.

Neighbors there say they heard gunshots around 9:45 p.m. When police arrived, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Right now, police are looking for witnesses and surveillance footage to try and figure out what happened and identify the shooter.

If you have any information, contact Atlanta PD or Crime Stoppers.

