MARTA to host job fair Thursday, offering $3K sign-on bonus

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - MARTA (Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority) officials announced the company is hosting a job fair on Thursday and is offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus.

MARTA is scheduled to host the job fair at the MARTA headquarters on Aug. 4 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Officials say they hope to fill multiple positions as bus operators and journeyman bus technicians.

The MARTA headquarters is located at 2424 Piedmont Road NE.

The salary for operators is $17.74/hr. and $23.91/hr. for technicians. Officials say they will train permit and class c license owners for their CDL. Officials say applicants must have a COVID-19 vaccination.

Bus Operator Requirements:

  • Seeking full-time and part-time operators
  • Must be 21 years of age or older
  • Must have a high school diploma or equivalent
  • Must pass a physical exam and ability test, and drug/alcohol screening

Journeyman Bus Technician Requirements:

  • Must be 18 years of age or older
  • Must have high school diploma or equivalent
  • Must have current Class C (regular) license
  • Must have completed auto, transit bus, diesel, or maintenance programs, or have three or more years of comparable work experience

For more information, visit itsmarta.com or call 404-848-5544.

