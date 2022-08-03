Mom, daughter found murdered in Buford, suspected killer shot dead by deputies

A mother and daughter were found murdered Tuesday at a home on Long Creek Drive in Buford.
A mother and daughter were found murdered Tuesday at a home on Long Creek Drive in Buford.(Hall County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) - A mother and daughter were found murdered Tuesday in Buford.

It happened at a home in the 3200 block of Long Creek Drive.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says the suspected killer was shot and killed during a confrontation with deputies around 11 p.m.

HCSO investigators said the incident unfolded as a welfare check and possible missing persons case at the home of Kim Nguyen, 42, and her daughter Lam-Anh Tran, 18.

As deputies were attempting to execute a search warrant, they came into contact with a man at the residence who made aggressive movements toward the deputies with a knife. As a result, the man was shot and killed by the deputies. No deputies were injured.

Deputies then entered the home and found the bodies of the two women.

The name of the suspect is being withheld at this time.

The murder investigation is being handled by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, while the officer-involved shooting investigation is being handled by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

