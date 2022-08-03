New appointments for monkeypox vaccine to open in DeKalb County

Colorado officials want to spread information about monkeypox that doesn't discriminate against...
Colorado officials want to spread information about monkeypox that doesn't discriminate against certain populations.
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With the metro Atlanta area experiencing an increase in monkeypox cases, Dekalb County Board of Health and the Georgia Department of Public Health are offering monkeypox vaccine appointments.

The vaccination event will take place on August 5, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the North Dekalb Health Center.

Health officials say there will be 240 appointments available.

You can schedule an appointment Thursday morning, August 4 by visiting the Board of Health website.

The form will disable when all appointment slots are filled, according to health officials.

For more information and updates about monkeypox, contact the DeKalb County Board of Health at 404-294-3700 or visit dekalbhealth.net

