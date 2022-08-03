New high school in Gwinnett immerses students in artificial intelligence

BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) - Some Gwinnett County students are beginning the new school year Wednesday in a new high school that’s the first of its kind in Georgia.

Seckinger High School, located near Buford in the Hamilton Mill area, has a high-tech theme throughout its curriculum.

“Everything that is taught here is taught through an artificial intelligence lens because we know that artificial intelligence is sort of the way this world is moving,” said Bernard Watson, a spokesman for Gwinnett County Public Schools, “We feel like this is the best way to prepare our students to be successful after high school and prepare for the world that’s ahead of them.”

Gwinnett County has the largest school district in Georgia with 142 schools and 182,000 students.

“During the pandemic -- like a lot of school districts -- we lost some students, but now we’re seeing they’re coming back, and we’re the largest we’ve ever been,” Watson said.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.