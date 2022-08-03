Outdoor surf park, with wave pools, proposed for Forsyth County

CUMMING, Ga. (CBS46) - Cobb County has Truist Park, Fulton County the Mercedes Benz Stadium, and now Forsyth County is working to attract more visitors and residents with something big of its own.

There are major developments in the works for the area that may have many heading to north Georgia, including a 10-acre hot springs resort, a 60-acre, privately-run sports-training facility, and proposals for a water park for surfers that would feature wave pools.

“The centerpiece is the surfable wave pool. So just as you do in the ocean, you would paddle into a wave, stand up and ride for 11-12 seconds or longer,” said Surf ATL founder Spencer Broome, who is working with Forsyth County commissioners on his proposal.

The idea is to build an outdoor adventure park for surfers and water enthusiasts who may not have the chance, or the time, to hit the beach. Broome says they targeted Forsyth County because of its easy access to I-75, I-85, and Georgia state route 400.

The surf park is also expected to have a hotel, areas for camping, and also an amphitheater for live music.

“Puts us close to a lot of active sports enthusiasts that are up by Lake Lanier. But a big part of our vision is connecting everyone, the greater Atlanta area with the joy of riding waves ultimately in the future, folks who have never experienced it before too,” said Broome.

Forsyth County commissioners say Surf ATL isn’t the only attraction making moves; Winners Circle Park, a 60-acre multi-sports campus in Cumming is in the works for next year.

“Basketball, volleyball, cheer, e-sports, sports training, sports mentoring, with names like Tom Glavine attached to it, which is absolutely fantastic,” said Forsyth County Commission chairman Alfred John.

The county is developing fast.

“Forsyth County for many years has been a great place for people to come and raise their families. And over the years, the board of commissioners are creating a landscape and backdrop for businesses to come here,” said John.

Also in Cumming, a plan approved last week for a 10-acre “hot springs” resort along Ronald Reagan Blvd.

Passport Springs and Spa is expected to have hot springs, mud and clay pools modeled after destinations around the world.

“This was an area that was growing. It was an area that we felt that the community would love something like this,” Said Jacob Block, CEO of Passport Springs.

