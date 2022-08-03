Peachtree TV’s high school football schedule announced
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s that time of year again. School is back in session and fall is on its way. That means it’s also time to start playing high school football.
Peachtree TV will stream multiple games and events in the metro Atlanta area during the season. We will also stream the High School Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony Oct. 22.
Here’s the current schedule (games subject to change):
Aug. 6
1 p.m.: Grayson (7th Grade) vs. Parkview (7th Grade)
Aug. 12
6 p.m.: AJC Super 11 Introductions Show at the College Football Hall of Fame
Aug. 17
5:30 p.m.: Kell vs Cherokee Bluff
8:30 p.m.: Johns Creek vs. Parkview
Aug. 18
5:30 p.m.: North Atlanta vs. North Forsyth
8:30 p.m.: West Forsyth vs. Archer
Aug. 19
2:30 p.m.: Mt. Pisagh vs. Fellowship Christian
5:30 p.m.: Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain
8:30 p.m.: Rome vs. Creekside
Aug. 20
10 a.m.: McEachern vs. North Gwinnett
1 p.m.: Brookwood vs. Norcross
4 p.m.: Walton vs. Mill Creek
7 p.m.: Marietta vs. Grayson
Aug. 26
8 p.m. North Atlanta vs. Drew
Aug. 27
10 a.m.: South Atlanta vs. Chapel Hill
1 p.m.: Carver vs. Riverdale
4 p.m. Mays vs. Douglas County
Sept. 2.
8 p.m.: Buford vs. North Cobb
Sept. 9
8 p.m. Oconee County vs. Jefferson
Sept. 16
8 p.m. Marietta vs. Walton
Sept. 23
TBA
Sept. 30
TBA
Oct. 7
TBA
Oct. 14
TBA
Oct. 21
8 p.m.: Brookwood vs. Grayson (Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame Game)
Oct. 22
Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Oct. 28
TBA
Nov. 4
TBA
Nov. 11
TBA
Nov. 18
TBA
Nov. 25
TBA
Dec. 2
TBA
Dec. 29
Georgia Elite Classic
10 a.m.: 8th Grade All-Star Game
12:45 p.m. Seniors vs. Juniors All-Star Game
3:30 p.m. Sophomores vs. Freshmen All-Star Game
We will update the schedule as we receive more information.
