Peachtree TV’s high school football schedule announced

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s that time of year again. School is back in session and fall is on its way. That means it’s also time to start playing high school football.

Peachtree TV will stream multiple games and events in the metro Atlanta area during the season. We will also stream the High School Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony Oct. 22.

Here’s the current schedule (games subject to change):

Aug. 6

1 p.m.: Grayson (7th Grade) vs. Parkview (7th Grade)

Aug. 12

6 p.m.: AJC Super 11 Introductions Show at the College Football Hall of Fame

Aug. 17

5:30 p.m.: Kell vs Cherokee Bluff

8:30 p.m.: Johns Creek vs. Parkview

Aug. 18

5:30 p.m.: North Atlanta vs. North Forsyth

8:30 p.m.: West Forsyth vs. Archer

Aug. 19

2:30 p.m.: Mt. Pisagh vs. Fellowship Christian

5:30 p.m.: Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain

8:30 p.m.: Rome vs. Creekside

Aug. 20

10 a.m.: McEachern vs. North Gwinnett

1 p.m.: Brookwood vs. Norcross

4 p.m.: Walton vs. Mill Creek

7 p.m.: Marietta vs. Grayson

Aug. 26

8 p.m. North Atlanta vs. Drew

Aug. 27

10 a.m.: South Atlanta vs. Chapel Hill

1 p.m.: Carver vs. Riverdale

4 p.m. Mays vs. Douglas County

Sept. 2.

8 p.m.: Buford vs. North Cobb

Sept. 9

8 p.m. Oconee County vs. Jefferson

Sept. 16

8 p.m. Marietta vs. Walton

Sept. 23

TBA

Sept. 30

TBA

Oct. 7

TBA

Oct. 14

TBA

Oct. 21

8 p.m.: Brookwood vs. Grayson (Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame Game)

Oct. 22

Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Oct. 28

TBA

Nov. 4

TBA

Nov. 11

TBA

Nov. 18

TBA

Nov. 25

TBA

Dec. 2

TBA

Dec. 29

Georgia Elite Classic

10 a.m.: 8th Grade All-Star Game

12:45 p.m. Seniors vs. Juniors All-Star Game

3:30 p.m. Sophomores vs. Freshmen All-Star Game

We will update the schedule as we receive more information.

