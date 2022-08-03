Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Tuesday, law enforcement agencies across the country hosted ‘National Night Out’ events to help strengthen the relationship between the police and the public.

“We have to rebrand ourselves to let them know, we are for them,” said East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchanan.

“We are against crime but we’re for the community. Because everybody wants to be safe. And the more people understand that we’re on their side, the more information we can obtain and make the community safer,” said Buchanan, outside East Point City Hall on Tuesday.

National Night Out: I counted at least 14 events across metro Atlanta where police are working to improve their relationship with the community tonight.



Details on @CBS46 at 9/11pm. pic.twitter.com/r7QoP8y8V9 — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) August 2, 2022

Roughly two hundred people showed up in East Point where the public could receive a free backpack, school supplies, free food, and participate in games alongside law enforcement officers.

“Yeah because they’re interactive. And you know, east point is a safe place,” said Tasha Forest, who came with her five children.

There were at least 14 different events across metro Atlanta on Tuesday as part of the nationwide annual ‘National Night Out.’

There were at least 14 different events across metro Atlanta on Tuesday as part of the nationwide annual ‘National Night Out.’ (CBS46 News)

The national event draws roughly 58 million people in all 50 states, according to national organizers.

In Decatur, participants could receive free groceries as part of the event hosted by the DeKalb County Police Department.

“This is the first time in 3 years that we have been face to face so we were very excited to come back in person,” said Barbara Mobley, who visited from her neighborhood in DeKalb County.

Mobley credited her ‘Neighborhood Watch’ for seeing a downturn in recent criminal activity.

“And we think a lot of that has to do with we have a very active neighborhood watch program,” Mobley said.

Chief Buchanan said this partnership with community is crucial in curbing crime.

“It takes a community. We cannot do it without the community. There are number one resource,” said Buchanan.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.